FDOTD – Bella

Name?
Bella
Hometown?
Venetian Village/ Lake Villa
Breed?
Good ol mix of terrier poodle
Favorite Activity?
Just hanging with dad
Favorite trick to do?
Rolling over
Least favorite trick to do?
Being on a leash
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling in the lake rolling over
Favorite person?
My dad
Favorite food?
Mini taco treats
Favorite thing to chew on?
My lamb chop
Should dogs wear costumes?
I hate them
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Right in front of the bathroom door when people are showering
Favorite command to ignore?
Let’s go
Celebrity Dog Crush?
More my neighbor the cat pork chop
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
Oh yes
Who’s a good dog?
I am
Best Dog Movie?
All dogs go to heaven