FDOTD – Bella

Name?
Bella
Hometown?
Lake Villa
Breed?
English bulldog/shar pei/ pug mix
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
Sleeping
Least favorite trick to do?
Sitting
Most embarrassing moment?
Caught eating rabbit poop
Favorite person?
Her smallest human girl named Ever
Favorite food?
Anything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Nerf rubber frisbee
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Wonder women
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The deck in the winter
Favorite command to ignore?
All
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Anti social so no one
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
No
Who’s a good dog?
She is
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
