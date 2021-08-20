FDOTD – Bella

Name?
Bella
Hometown?
Hoffman estates
Breed?
chihuahua mix
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
gimme 5
Favorite person?
dada
Favorite food?
chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
pig ear
Should dogs wear costumes?
sure why not
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
No where..Im well trained!
What do you like to hump the most?
my ragdoll cat … “brother”
Sleep with humans?
everynight
Who’s a good dog?
Bella is!
