FDOTD – Bella

Name?
Bella
Hometown?
kenosha
Breed?
Pittie
Favorite Activity?
Getting the zoomies and crashing around the house
Favorite trick to do?
Sleep
Least favorite trick to do?
Pee outside when its freezing.
Favorite person?
Mom, Dad, and the Grandkid
Favorite food?
Yes
Favorite thing to chew on?
Smoked doggy bones
Favorite costume?
my sweatshirt keeps me warm outside
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
in the bathroom, isn’t that were the hoomans do it?
Favorite command to ignore?
Huh?
Sleep with humans?
I allow them on my bed at times
Who’s a good dog?
Me of course.
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE