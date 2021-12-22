FDOTD – Bear

Name?
Bear
Hometown?
Elkhorn
Breed?
Shepard husky
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
Catch treatos
Least favorite trick to do?
Give his momma kisses
Most embarrassing moment?
Sniffing out a hornets nest and getting a sting right above his eye
Favorite person?
Ups man
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Long lasting chews that last 5 minutes
Should dogs wear costumes?
He has a closet
Favorite costume?
Birthday suit
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Poopin in the hastas
Favorite command to ignore?
Go lay down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
He’s got a thing for white huskies
What do you like to hump the most?
Mom and dads comforter
Sleep with humans?
When he feels like it
Who’s a good dog?
Bear
Best Dog Movie?
Scooby doo
