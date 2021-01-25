FDOTD – Barrett

Name?
Barrett
Hometown?
Lake Geneva
Breed?
Staffordshire Terrier
Favorite Activity?
Farting
Favorite trick to do?
Bring/show you my ball, but you can’t have it.
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
I don’t discriminate
Favorite thing to chew on?
Balls
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On my own leg, I still squat to pee..
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t hump, I just like to show my rocket
Sleep with humans?
Yes, under the covers and anywhere inconvenient to them
Who’s a good dog?
Me!!
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward Bound
