FDOTD – babyGirl

Name?
babyGirl
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Making my mom spoil n play with me
Favorite trick to do?
Make my mom pet me!
Most embarrassing moment?
Caught peeing on the rug
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Tacos
Favorite thing to chew on?
What do you think I am an animal?
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sure why not!
Favorite costume?
Moo cow
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Living room carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them
Celebrity Dog Crush?
George Bailey
What do you like to hump the most?
My blue Bailey kong dog!
Sleep with humans?
Hell yeah! Everynight
Who’s a good dog?
I am of course.
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE