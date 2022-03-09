FDOTD – Axel

Name?
Axel
Hometown?
Ingleside
Breed?
American Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Playing
Favorite trick to do?
Paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling off the couch
Favorite person?
My Mom
Favorite food?
Anything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Squeaky ball
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Yes
