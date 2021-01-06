FDOTD – Arya

Name?
Arya
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Labradoodle
Favorite Activity?
Barking at dogs on tv
Favorite trick to do?
Anything for a treat
Least favorite trick to do?
Bow
Most embarrassing moment?
When she gets caught hiding her bone
Favorite person?
Mama
Favorite food?
Popcorn
Favorite thing to chew on?
Soup bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Definitely!
Favorite costume?
Heisenberg from Breaking Bad(see pic)
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the deck in winter
Favorite command to ignore?
Quiet!
Celebrity Dog Crush?
The dog in the yellow towel Downy commercial
What do you like to hump the most?
N/A
Sleep with humans?
Yes😊
Who’s a good dog?
Me(most of the time)
Best Dog Movie?
All of them
