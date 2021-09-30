      Weather Alert

FDOTD – Ariel

Sep 30, 2021 @ 9:44am

Name?
Ariel
Hometown?
Lake Geneva
Breed?
Pitbull Mix
Favorite Activity?
Eating, Sleeping & Cuddling
Favorite trick to do?
I used to be able to give you 10 (two paws), but I’m too old now. You only get 1 paw.
Least favorite trick to do?
Is being told “no” a trick?
Most embarrassing moment?
When I fart and the humans tell me I stink. This just happened last night.
Favorite person?
My Mom & Dad
Favorite food?
All of it
Favorite thing to chew on?
My brothers toys. My most favorite thing to do is disassemble his balls.
Should dogs wear costumes?
I love to dress up, but I get itchy.
Favorite costume?
When my Mom dressed me up in a bloody T-Shirt & I had a sign that said “I killed Michael Vick” 🙂
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good girl
Favorite command to ignore?
“Stop barking Hammyburg” – That’s one of my many nicknames
Celebrity Dog Crush?
I dont think I have one.
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m a lady, I don’t hump.
Sleep with humans?
My brother steals the bed now, but I have a really nice bed with lots of blankets.
Who’s a good dog?
I’m a good doggo!
Best Dog Movie?
Scooby-Doo!!

