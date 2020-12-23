FDOTD – Archibald P. Sherman
Name?
Archibald P. Sherman
Hometown?
Genoa City
Breed?
Australian Cattle Dog
Favorite Activity?
Acting like a crackhead
Favorite trick to do?
Spins when mom and dad do what I want
Least favorite trick to do?
Anything that involves being calm
Most embarrassing moment?
One time I tried to jump on the couch, but my front legs fell short, so I landed face first. Dad laughed a lot.
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Anything I can eat!
Favorite thing to chew on?
My Tonka bone!
Should dogs wear costumes?
Fuck no
Favorite costume?
My birthday suit
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On peoples feet when I get excited!
Favorite command to ignore?
CHILL THE FUCK OUT
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Alll the bitches
What do you like to hump the most?
My (dog) sisters face. I’m too stupid to know where it goes, and mom had my balls cut off ASAP
Sleep with humans?
Just mom when dads at work. Dad says I’m too much of an asshole
Who’s a good dog?
IM A GOOD DOG!
