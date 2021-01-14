FDOTD – Apollo

Name?
Apollo
Hometown?
Lake Geneva
Breed?
Giant Schnauzer
Favorite Activity?
Chasing Squirrels
Favorite trick to do?
BEG!
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Farting in the kitchen
Favorite person?
Daddy
Favorite food?
Anything!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Daddys Magizines
Should dogs wear costumes?
NO
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the Patio
Favorite command to ignore?
Come Here
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Any police dog
What do you like to hump the most?
Not a humper
Sleep with humans?
YES
Who’s a good dog?
ME!!!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE