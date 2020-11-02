FDOTD – Addie

Name?
Addie
Hometown?
Holiday Hills
Breed?
Mixed, Mainly Beagle/German Shepard
Favorite Activity?
Chewing Bones
Favorite trick to do?
Pawing faces when I stop getting pet
Least favorite trick to do?
Anything you ask me to, if I’m chewing a bone
Most embarrassing moment?
Trying to get comfy on the couch and accidentally rolling off
Favorite person?
Mike T
Favorite food?
Anything my people are eating.
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
By the Front door
Favorite command to ignore?
Sit
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Is it me? IS it me?!?
