FDOTD – Abby

Name?
Abby
Hometown?
Deerfield
Breed?
Cattle Dog and Boxer (my hoomans think)
Favorite Activity?
Someone say walkies?
Favorite trick to do?
I love to sit and give you my paw, but only if you have a cookie or good food!
Least favorite trick to do?
I cant roll over, but my hoomans think I can
Most embarrassing moment?
I got sick on my hooman sisters pillow… while she was sleeping #whoops
Favorite person?
My hooman sister of course! She has the best cookies!
Favorite food?
Anything thats not little kibble crap ha! Gimmie some chimken!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Squeaky toys! Especially when my family is watching a movie!
Should dogs wear costumes?
I guess?
Favorite costume?
My sweatshirt that says “Still living with my parents!” (keeps me warm)
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good girl!? I go outside! Wait, outside.. Can we go outside!?!?
Favorite command to ignore?
Lay down! It’s not that I don’t want to, I just want to be closer to your face so I can kiss you!
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Sunny the bulldog from that car dealership commercial on tv! Hes handsome!
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t hump, I’m a good girl!
Sleep with humans?
Of course! Duh! The beds are warm and soft and my hoomans cover me with a blanket when I’m cold!
Who’s a good dog?
Me, me, me, me, me!
Best Dog Movie?
Snow Dogs!
