FCOTD is Kristine from Women’s Prison
Kristine’s address (she wants penpals!) below:
Kristine Mayle: #568227
Robert E Ellsworth Correctional Center
21425 Spring Street
Union Grove, WI 53182
Occupation? Jail
Relationship status? N/A
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 5FDP
Hobbies? Cooking, crocheting, listening to WIIL Rock and working out (I’ve lost 125 lbs. since I’ve been here!)
Favorite position? Yes… lol
Cocktails with a celebrity? Ivan Moody!
Favorite food? Italian or Chinese food!
Favorite movie? Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Ireland
Most embarrassing moment? Having sex in the car and realized the mailman was watching
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? See previous answer ^^
Turn ons? Intelligence, romance and humor
Turn offs? Being conceited, controlling and abusive