#Fcancer… St Baldrick’s “Arm-vertisement”

Mar 4, 2020 @ 6:18am

Local businesses here is your chance to say #Fcancer by winning a 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show “Armvertisement” on Tom’s #HashTag tattoo.

Past winners:

Tom will start armvertising your business on the air and on his arm on Friday 3/6 (the day before our St Baldrick’s event) and continue armvertising your business until he exfoliates.

The auction for this armvertisement will end on Thursday 3/5 at 9:45am.

E-mail your bid to Tom@95wiilrock.com

Current high bid: We R Photos Team Sports Photography. www.werphotos.net – $145

Get all the details about this St Baldrick’s event HERE.

