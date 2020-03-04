GO
#Fcancer… St Baldrick’s “Arm-vertisement”
Mar 4, 2020 @ 6:18am
Local businesses here is your chance to say #Fcancer by winning a
95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show
“Armvertisement” on
Tom’s
#HashTag tattoo.
Past winners:
Tom will start armvertising your business on the air and on his arm on Friday 3/6 (the day before
our St Baldrick’s event
) and continue armvertising your business until he exfoliates.
The auction for this armvertisement will end on Thursday 3/5 at 9:45am.
E-mail your bid to
Tom@95wiilrock.com
Current high bid:
We R Photos
Team Sports Photography.
www.werphotos.net
– $145
Get all the details about this St Baldrick’s event
HERE
.
