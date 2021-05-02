Farewell Emily… … …

Well, here goes. After 9.5 years, my time on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show is coming to an end. I have been writing and rewriting this for hours but I still can’t find the right words. There is no drama or big story – I love my job and I love the people I work with. The morning show has been a big part of my identity for almost a decade but as much as I love radio, I love my family more. This was not an easy decision (there were many tears) but it was the right decision for me. I love you guys so much. Since day one I have said, no one has better listeners than WIIL ROCK. No one!!! The final day of the Tom and Emily Morning Show will be on Friday, 5/28 (you’re still stuck with me for a few more weeks) and I promise I will be back to fill-in any time Tom needs me!!! Thank you guys for welcoming a clueless, 20-something girl with open arms almost ten years ago. I feel like I have grown up on this show and will forever be grateful for all of you. – Emily
Posted by 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show on Friday, April 30, 2021