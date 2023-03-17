Fancy Snacks Auction For St Baldrick’s closes at 9am 3/17

FANCY SNACKS CHARCUTERIE … Emily’s (formerly from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show) cheese folding business. *Large* Board Auction. All Proceeds Go To St Baldrick’s To Help In The Fight Against Childhood Cancer. … Emily’s (formerly from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show) cheese folding business. *Large* Board Auction. All Proceeds Go To St Baldrick’s To Help In The Fight Against Childhood Cancer.

Fancy Snacks Charcuterie is located in southeastern Wisconsin. From adult lunchables to party platters to grazing tables. Elevate your snacking.

The winning bidder will get a LARGE BOARD with three premium meats, four cheeses + fresh fruits, veggies and dips, crackers, chocolates, nuts and other accoutrements. Fully customizable. (Grazes 8-12 people) Perfect for a large family gathering! (Value $100)

Auction ends at 9am on Friday 3/17

HELP IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER!

TOM KIEF FROM THE 95 WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW IS GOING TO SHAVE HIS HEAD FOR ST BALDRICK’S AGAIN THIS YEAR!

