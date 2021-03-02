GO
Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!
Emily Jacobs
Featured
Tom & Emily
Tom Kief
Fancy Snacks Auction For St Baldrick’s
Mar 2, 2021 @ 9:05am
FANCY SNACKS CHARCUTERIE
(
Emily
From The
95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show’s
Side Hustle) *Large* Board Auction. All Proceeds Go To St Baldrick’s To Help In The Fight Against Childhood Cancer.
The winning bidder will get a LARGE BOARD (Value $100)
Auction ends at 9:45am on Wednesday 3/3
GO HERE TO BID!
