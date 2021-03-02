      Breaking News
Fancy Snacks Auction For St Baldrick’s

Mar 2, 2021 @ 9:05am

FANCY SNACKS CHARCUTERIE (Emily From The 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show’s Side Hustle) *Large* Board Auction.  All Proceeds Go To St Baldrick’s To Help In The Fight Against Childhood Cancer.

The winning bidder will get a LARGE BOARD (Value $100)

Auction ends at 9:45am on Wednesday 3/3

GO HERE TO BID!

