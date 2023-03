Fall Road Trip… announcement this Wednesday! Sign up to get the info early on Tuesday!

95 WIIL ROCK AND OUR FRIENDS AT TRAVEL LEADERS – DISCOVERY WORLD TRAVEL AND CELEBRITY CRUISES ARE WORKING ON THE FINAL DETAILS ON WHAT WE BELIEVE TO BE THE MOST AMAZING FALL ROAD TRIP THAT WE’VE EVER DONE.

SIGN UP FOR THE “EARLY BYRD E-MAIL” AND BE AMONG THE FIRST TO GET THE INFO AND BE ABLE TO BOOK THIS BUCKET LIST TRIP. SPACE IS LIMITED – THE FALL ROAD TRIP IS SURE TO SELL OUT. SIGN UP HERE: https://www.tldiscovery.com/wiil-rock-frt-23.aspx