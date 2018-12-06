Ex-Foo Fighters Drummer Claims Dave Grohl Blocked Release Of New Sunny Day Real Estate Album

ABC/Fred Watkins

Former Foo Fighters drummer William Goldsmith is claiming that Dave Grohl is blocking the release of new album from his band Sunny Day Real Estate.

“Recently by way of objective ears I have been reminded of the fact that the greatest Sunny Day Real Estate record ever made remains silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohls [sic] sock drawer,” Goldsmith writes in a Facebook post.

As for why Grohl would have anything to do with Sunny Day Real Estate, the band also features Foo bassist Nate Mendel. However, in a statement to Pitchfork, a rep for Mendel says “there is no truth” to Goldsmith’s claims.

Goldsmith joined Foo Fighters in 1995 but left the band after Grohl re-recorded his drum parts on the Foos’ 1997 album, The Colour and the Shape. Taylor Hawkins then joined the group and has remained their drummer ever since.

In an interview with the Daily Mail last year, Goldsmith called Grohl a “playground bully,” and said the Colour and the Shape experience made him feel creatively “raped.”

“It was a way of describing how it felt — when you put that much of yourself into something, and then without you even knowing, it is completely destroyed from existence,” Goldsmith says.

Sunny Day Real Estate’s most recent album is 2000’s The Rising Tide.

