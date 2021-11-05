Weather Alert
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
The Off-Road Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Don Wilson
Wayne
C.J.
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Wet Nose Wednesday
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Contact Us
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Featured
ENDS AT 9:45 THIS MORNING! Support ALEX HOOK Auction – Signed/Framed Giannis Antetokounmpo Poster!
Nov 5, 2021 @ 8:37am
#Hookstrong
Auction in support of Alex Hook who was injured in a horrific incident on 9/10/21. A projectile from a lawn mower hit Alex in the head during recess at his elementary school, causing severe damage.
Winning bidder gets a Signed/Framed Milwaukee Bucks #34 Giannis Antetokounmpo poster!
☆ 16″ x 20″ signed (silver Sharpie) color action print
☆ Acid free suede matting
☆ Non-glare gallery glass
☆ Silver info plaque with Giannis name and honors
☆ Rear dust cover, wire hanger and protective corners
☆ Includes Certificate of Authenticity from the Milwaukee Bucks
☆ Market value: $750.
THANKS to
Bob O’Neill for donating the item!
GET YOUR BIDS IN NOW!!!
***AUCTION CLOSES TODAY AT 9:45am on Friday (11/5)***
See the current top bid & place your bid
HERE
.
To learn more about Alex, and to find other ways that you can help join the
Alex Hook’s Support Page HERE on Facebook
.
Recent Posts
4:20 Hit of the Day – Atreyu – Untouchable
3 hours ago
Support ALEX HOOK Auction – Signed/Framed Giannis Antetokounmpo poster! WINNER!!!
8 hours ago
ENDS AT 9:45 THIS MORNING! Support ALEX HOOK Auction – Signed/Framed Giannis Antetokounmpo Poster!
9 hours ago
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
The Off-Road Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Don Wilson
Wayne
C.J.
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Wet Nose Wednesday
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Contact Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On