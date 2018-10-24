Ed Sheeran Shares Love For Korn At Marilyn Manson Concert

Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

Ed Sheeran: pop superstar, onetime Game of Thrones actor, Korn fan?

Korn guitarists Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer recently ran into the “Shape of You” singer at — where else? — a Marilyn Manson concert. According to Welch’s Instagram, Sheeran stopped the pair to express his love for the Korn hit “Freak on a Leash.”

“Of course [Sheeran] would walk right past me and @munky_korn @marilynmanson concert and tell us he just listened to ‘Freak on a Leash’ earlier today,” Head wrote alongside a photo of him and the redheaded singer. “Why should we be surprised?”

Perhaps Sheeran also got an inside scoop on the progress of Korn’s next album, the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity of Suffering.

