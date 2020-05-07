Dungeons and Dragons: Not just for nerds anymore?
That’s right Dungeons and Dragons long thought to be just for nerds and guys that lived in their mothers basement has evolved to include movie stars, rock stars, and more.
Joe Manganiello, whom you might remember from True Blood or Magic Mike has a game room in the basement of his Hollywood home. When the pandemic isn’t forcing people to stay home, Tom Morello, Paul “Big Show” Wight, and others get together there to immerse themselves in the fantasy world Manganiello has created.
There is a whole article about it HERE.
Having seen this and just started playing again myself I wonder what one would have to do to get invited to the game?