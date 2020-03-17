DROPKICK MURPHYS open for ROYAL BLISS tonight…. FREE shows online NOW!!!! #VirtualStPatsDay
Stuck at home? Social distancing ruining your St Pat’s Day? Let’s have a virtual St Pat’s Day party!
The DROPKICK MURPHYS – Streaming Up From Boston! FREE on-line concert 6pm tonight! See it HERE.
The ROYAL BLISS – Streaming a free show on their Facebook page at 8pm tonight! See it HERE!
Let’s all watch it together! Then post your pics in the comments of our #VirtualStPatsDay post on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Facebook page HERE.
St Pat’s Eddie:
You can still pick up a to go 4 pack of WIIL ROCK Doppelbock at Mickey Finn’s and $2 will go to St Baldrick’s to fight childhood cancer!