      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

DROPKICK MURPHYS open for ROYAL BLISS tonight…. FREE shows online NOW!!!! #VirtualStPatsDay

Mar 17, 2020 @ 5:12pm

Stuck at home?  Social distancing ruining your St Pat’s Day?  Let’s have a virtual St Pat’s Day party!

The DROPKICK MURPHYS – Streaming Up From Boston! FREE on-line concert 6pm tonight!  See it HERE.

The ROYAL BLISS – Streaming a free show on their Facebook page at 8pm tonight!  See it HERE!

Let’s all watch it together!  Then post your pics in the comments of our #VirtualStPatsDay post on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Facebook page HERE.

St Pat’s Eddie:

You can still pick up a to go 4 pack of WIIL ROCK Doppelbock at Mickey Finn’s and $2 will go to St Baldrick’s to fight childhood cancer!

Recent Podcasts