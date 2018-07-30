Dorothy, FLAWLESS in #StudioEast Dorothy stopped by for a very special WEEKEND edition of Studio East! She certainly didn’t hold back…re-live all the magic now! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Billy Corgan Calls Lzzy Hale “One Of The Best Singers In The World Today”; Says Alt-Rock Is “Coming Back Strong” Beartooth Releases Two New “Disease” Tracks; Announces Headlining Tour Official GLASS Trailer Lzzy Hale Hooks Up In Hotel Rooms On Halestorm’s New Song, “Do Not Disturb” Ledger – Not Dead in Studio East Berenst(E)ain Bears…Proof of Parallel Universes??