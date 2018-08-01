Disturbed’s New Album “Includes Many Styles Of Music,” Band Asks Fans To Vote On Direction Of First Single

Credit: Travis Shinn

Disturbed‘s new album is finished, and the band wants you to help decide the direction of its first single.

“The new album includes many styles of music,” Disturbed says. “Since our last album and the recent footage from the studio, we’ve seen a lot of discussion about the evolution of our new music. Disturbed Ones, we have decided to embrace the debate. For our next single — what kind of sound do you want it to be?”

You can either vote for the single to be “heavy” or a “ballad.” Visit Vote.Disturbed1.com to make your choice.

The new album will be the follow-up to Disturbed’s 2015 comeback effort Immortalized, which spawned the Grammy-nominated orchestral cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence.”

