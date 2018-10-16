Disturbed’s David Draiman On Ditching Chin Piercings: “It Was Time”

Credit: Travis Shinn

For years, Disturbed frontman David Draiman has sported two curved piercings in his chin. However, his signature jewelry has been missing from recent press photos, and the musician has now confirmed that he’s not wearing them anymore.

Speaking with Germany’s DW, Draiman calls the piercings a “pain,” and says that he “felt it was time” to ditch them.

“It just felt kinda weird walking around like a 45-year-old Hot Topic kid,” he laughs.

Disturbed will release their new album, Evolution, this Friday.

