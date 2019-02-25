Disturbed Headlining NYC’s Madison Square Garden Is “Overwhelming” For Brooklyn Native David Draiman

Credit: Travis Shinn

Disturbed‘s Evolution tour stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Monday night. Speaking to ABC Radio, frontman David Draiman describes how the band feels about headlining the iconic arena for the first time.

“That’s a bucket-list item I think for any musician, to say that they played Madison Square Garden,” he says. “We’re very, very much looking forward to it.”

For Draimain, the MSG show is particularly special, since he was born just across the East River in Brooklyn.

“As a guy that was born in Brooklyn, to come back and play the biggest, most important venue, as far as it being a cornerstone, as far as it being a symbol of achieving a certain level of success here in New York, is overwhelming,” Draiman says.

“We can’t wait to play,” he adds.

Disturbed’s been touring behind the new album Evolution, which features the singles “Are You Ready” and “A Reason to Fight.” The North American leg concludes March 8 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.