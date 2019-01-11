Disturbed Gives ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ “A Reason To Fight”

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Disturbed made their return to late-night TV in over two years, performing the second single from their album Evolution on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Seated on Kimmel’s outdoor stage, frontman David Draiman belted out the heartfelt ballad “A Reason to Fight” in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

Disturbed last appeared on a late-night talk show in 2016, when they performed their Grammy-nominated hit cover of “The Sound of Silence” on Conan.

The band alsolaunched their North American tour in San Diego Wednesday. It picks back up today in Los Angeles at The Forum and runs through a March 8 show in Rosemont, IL.

Visit Disturbed1.com for ticket info.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.