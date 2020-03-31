Dirty Honey launches “Suitcase Sessions” video series
Credit: Richie Davis
Dirty Honey has launched a new video series dubbed the “Suitcase Sessions.”
Each clip will be filmed with a recording rig that frontman Marc LaBelle describes as “small enough to fit in a suitcase.”
The first “Suitcase Sessions” video captures an acoustic performance of the song “Heartbreaker” filmed in the desert of Lone Pine, California. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
“I’ve taken my motorcycle up to Lone Pine for a couple of years now, so I know the area really well,” LaBelle says. “‘Heartbreaker’ was written on an acoustic guitar, so there was something special about performing it acoustically with those snow-covered Sierra Nevada peaks in the distance.”
“Heartbreaker” is included on Dirty Honey’s 2019 self-titled debut EP, which also includes the singles “When I’m Gone” and “Rolling 7s.”
