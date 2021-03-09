Dirty Honey Releases New Song “California Dreamin'”
LA rock band Dirty Honey has released a new song and music video. In addition, they announced the release date of their their self-titled debut album which is set to be release on April 23rd this year. They are taking pre-orders now just hit the link to head to their page . In an interview with The Rock Pit vocalist Marc Labelle said that the songs draws from the tough time he had when relocating to the west in the early 2010’s and said
“Lots of people come out to California, chasing a dream, and sometimes, people just don’t make it,” said LaBelle. “California isn’t always the ‘land of milk and honey,’ dreams don’t always come true here, and that’s the perspective this song and video take. The video is a dream through California that showcases the good, the bad and the ugly.” Check out the full story here.