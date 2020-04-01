Did this scare the S*** out of you too!?!?
The state of Illinois has made a call for all the medical help they can get during the Coronavirus outbreak. The state sent out an emergency alert on Tuesday asking for licensed healthcare workers to join the fight against the growing disease. The site Illinoishelps.net details how healthcare workers can join the Emergency System for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals. That would allow medical volunteers to be on call, should they be needed. Those who register will have their credentials checked and verified before being added to the statewide registry.