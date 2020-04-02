Dave Mustaine working on new Megadeth record while in quarantine
Credit: Jeremy Saffer
Dave Mustaine is using his time in quarantine to record new Megadethmusic.
In a video update from his home, Mustaine says he’s currently “working on the new Megadeth album,” the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia. He adds that he’s also “putting the final touches” on an upcoming book.
You can watch Mustaine’s video message streaming now on YouTube. Come for the album update, stay for footage of Mustaine’s tiny, barking dogs.
Megadeth is scheduled to launch a U.S. tour with Lamb of God in June, which is currently still a go.
