Dave Grohl To Interview His Mom During Canadian Music Week Panel

Dave Grohl is headed up north to Canada next month, and he’s bringing his mom.

The Foo Fighters frontman will be a speaker during the Canadian Music Week conference. During his panel, held May 10 in Toronto, Grohl will be interviewing his mother, Virginia, about her book From Cradle to Stage, in which she interviews the moms of other famous rockers, including Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, R.E.M.‘s Michael Stipe and Beastie Boys‘ Mike D.

For more info, visit CMW.net.

Following his mother-son chat, Grohl will link back up with the Foos for a batch of U.S. shows, starting May 12 at North Carolina’s Epicenter festival. They’ll then launch a European tour in June.

