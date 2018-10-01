Dave Grohl Is “The Greatest Living Drummer,” Says Jack Black

ABC/Andrea McCallin

In addition to the comedy-rock stylings of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Tenacious D‘s forthcoming album Post-Apocalypto features the drumming talents of one Dave Grohl. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Black isn’t shy about complimenting the Foo Fighters leader.

“He’s the greatest living drummer,” Black declares.

Grohl also provided drums on previous three Tenacious D albums, dating back to the duo’s 2001 self-titled debut. And every time they record another album, Black and Gass are sure that this time is the time Grohl will back out.

“We always assume this is the year that he’s gonna say, ‘Sorry, guys, I’m a little busy,’” Black says. “But he f****** comes through. Again, he comes through. Unfathomable. I don’t know why, I don’t how, but we got him again.”

“And he crushes it,” Black adds. “He crushes it with thunderskins.”

You can hear said thunderskins when Post-Apocalypto arrives on November 2. The album is also accompanied by a YouTube web series animated, voiced and written by the D; the first episode is out now.

