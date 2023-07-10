Creed, The Darkness and Nita Strauss 7-10-23

Creed, who have been on hiatus since 2012 have yet again added fuel to new reunion rumors on their Facebook page. The last time their account was updated was back in 2020, but as of last Thursday, it has been revamped, which is sparking the possibility of a reunion.

The Darkness have announced a special 20th anniversary reissue of their award-winning, multi-platinum debut album “Permission To Land.” The 4-CD/DVD release will include the original album, rare B-sides, bonus unreleased demos, along with live albums of some of their iconic shows from 20 years ago.

And finally, female guitar shredder Nita Strauss is now engaged to get married. Last Thursday in L.A. after the show, longtime boyfriend and drummer Josh V popped the question on stage to a big “YES” from Strauss.