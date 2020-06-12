COVID risk level chart

As heard on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show…
We found this on Facebook, so take it for what it’s worth. As we begin to venture out, this list might be helpful…
Four Michigan public health experts assess the risk various activities pose to spreading coronavirus. Dr. Matthew Sims, Beaumont Health director of infectious disease research, Dr. Dennis Cunningham, McLaren Health Care medical director for infection prevention, Dr. Mimi Emig, retired infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health, Dr. Nasir Husain, Henry Ford Macomb medical director for infection prevention.
The list assigns a score for activities from 1 to 10, with a 10 being the riskiest and a 1 being the least risky. The score is an average of scores given by the health experts, rounded to the nearest whole number.