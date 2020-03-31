Corona virus today. – Tuesday 03/31/20
Maria Mercader, an Emmy-winning journalist at CBS, has passed away after being infected with the coronavirus. Allan Merrill, who co-wrote “I Love Rock ‘n Roll,” (Joan Jett) died from complications of the coronavirus. He was 69. Opera singer Placido Domingo has been hospitalized in Mexico with the coronavirus. Spain’s Princess Maria Teresa has died from the coronavirus. She was 86. Singer John Prine is said to be in critical condition as he fights the virus. Adam Schlesinger Of Fountains Of Wayne On Ventilator Because Of Coronavirus.
We are all in this together… Let’s act like it. Six feet apart. I LOVE you! Be safe! – Tom