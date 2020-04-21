Corona virus today – Tuesday 04/21/20
David Bowie bassist Matthew Seligman has lost his two week battle against COVID-19, dying at age 64. Broadway star Nick Cordero (Rock Of Ages/A Bronx Tale) had has leg amputated after complications from the coronavirus.
I hope by showing you some names you may know that you will understand… This is REAL. This is NOT the flu.
The HEROS on the front lines saving lives… are dying!!! And people of all ages are DYING! Stay the F at home!!!
We are all in this together… Let’s act like it. Six feet apart. Stay home if you can. I LOVE you! Be safe! – Tom
#AllInThisTogether #SixFeetApart