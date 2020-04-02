Corona virus today – Thursday 04/02/20
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with corona virus. He’ll continue working from his home basement. Actor Andrew Jack has died from the corona virus. He was 76. He was in both “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” as Resistance General Caluan Ematt. Adam Schlesinger Of Fountains Of Wayne has died because of Corona virus, he was 52.
I hope by showing you some names you may know that you will understand… This is REAL. This is NOT the flu. We are all in this together… Let’s act like it. Six feet apart. Stay home if you can. I LOVE you! Be safe! – Tom
#AllInThisTogether #SixFeetApart