Corona virus today – Friday 04/24/20
When 96-year-old Selma Ryan died last week in Texas from the coronavirus, it was 102 years after her older sister, Esther, had died from the Spanish Flu. Esther died in 1918. Elizabeth Warren’s brother, Donald Reed Herring, died yesterday from the coronavirus.
I hope by showing you some names you may know that you will understand… This is REAL. This is NOT the flu.
The HEROS on the front lines saving lives… are dying!!! And people of all ages are DYING! Stay the F at home!!!
We are all in this together… Let’s act like it. Six feet apart. Stay home if you can. I LOVE you! Be safe! – Tom
#AllInThisTogether #SixFeetApart