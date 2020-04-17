Corona virus today – Friday 04/17/20
Brian Allen, the center for the Los Angeles Rams has the honor of being the first NFL player to test positive for the virus. SNL’s Michael Che has paid a month’s rent for everyone in his grandmother’s building, where she passed away due to the coronavirus. Cristina Cuomo, the wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
I hope by showing you some names you may know that you will understand… This is REAL. This is NOT the flu.
The HEROS on the front lines saving lives… are dying!!! And people of all ages are DYING! Stay the F at home!!!
We are all in this together… Let’s act like it. Six feet apart. Stay home if you can. I LOVE you! Be safe! – Tom
#AllInThisTogether #SixFeetApart