Company Donates Cardboard Cutouts to Fill Pews of Couple’s Quarantined Wedding
When it became apparent that they wouldn’t be allowed to have any guests at their wedding due to coronavirus restrictions, Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik didn’t waver in their desire to get married this coming Saturday at a church in Dowagiac, Michigan. So instead of people in the pews, there will be cardboard cutouts–courtesy of Menasha Packaging Company, which donated the sit-ins.
The Herald-Palladium reports that the company made cutouts to resemble guests tall and short, young and old, with long hair, short hair and ponytails. “[Stuglik] was just looking for a general person shape, but I was able to make a little bit more realistic audience for them,” said Menasha’s design manager. For his part, Stuglik says, “I wanted to do something creative so she wouldn’t walk down the aisle to an empty church. That was a painful part, that her wedding was being stripped away from her, but Menasha helped bring a little back.”