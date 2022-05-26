Choose Mothers THROW AWAY The JIF Peanut Butter!!!

State health officials are warning Illinois residents to immediately dispose of recalled Jif peanut butter products that may be contaminated with salmonella. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday that they are working with local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products. On Friday, the J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple types of Jif peanut butter due to potential salmonella contamination. The CDC said 14 people from 12 states were infected with salmonella, with illnesses starting February 17.
If the lot code number is between 1274425 through 2140425 with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers, the product should be disposed of immediately.
THROW AWAY YOUR JIF!