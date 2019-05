Chocolate Fest is happening this weekend in Burlington!

Things go thru Monday (5/27).

There will be fun for the whole family, including carnival rides, chocolate eating contests, GIANT CHOCOLATE JENGA (WHAAT?!), and more!

There’s live music every night! To see the full lineup, CLICK HERE!

Tickets are $7 for adults, and $5 for kids.

Parking is only $5!

Be sure to join us Monday for the Memorial Day Chocolate Fest Parade!

Get all the details by CLICKING HERE!