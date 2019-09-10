Cabin Fever Getaway 2020 – Book it NOW!!!!!
THE 2020 “95 WIIL ROCK TOM & EMILY MORNING SHOW – CABIN FEVER GETAWAY” TO THE ALL-INCLUSIVE “RIU PALACE COSTA RICA”.
JANUARY 2020 – January 10th to 17th (THERE IS ALSO A 10 NIGHT OPTION)
RIU PALACE COSTA RICA RESORT IS “ALL-INCLUSIVE” – EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED; AIRFARE, ALL YOUR MEALS, ALL YOUR DRINKS & MORE!
GET TRIP DETAILS AND BOOK ON-LINE AT HERE: www.bit.ly/WIIL2020
or CALL TRAVEL LEADERS AT 833-T-L-TRIPS
THANKS TO:
CORONA, TRAVEL LEADERS, FUN JET VACATIONS & RIU PALACE COSTA RICA
Costa Rica is the “Happiest Place on Earth” with rain and cloud forests, active volcanoes, gorgeous rivers, cascading waterfalls and beautiful beaches. The exciting top rated Riu Palace Costa Rica is located on a stunning beach area of Guanacaste, along the coast of the Pacific Ocean.
AIR-INCLUSIVE PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:
Live radio broadcasts to the USA from Costa Rica (Mon-Fri 6-10AM)
Welcome & Farewell reception
Acoustic concert with Jim & Justin of Modern Day Romeos (and maybe a surprise guest)
Roundtrip non-stop, charter air through Funjet Vacations on Miami Air between Rockford, IL (RFD) and Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR) for 7 Night departures. Roundtrip air through Funjet Vacation between Milwaukee (MKE) and Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR) for 10 Night departures.
Roundtrip airport transfers in Liberia, Costa Rica between airport and resort
Hotel accommodations for 7 or 10 nights at top rated Riu Palace Costa Rica
All included meals & drinks
24-hour room service
Five restaurants, including 4 a la carte (Fusion, Italian, Japanese & Steak)
Four bars/lounges. Lounge 24 is open 24 hours
Four pools, including swim-up bar
Casino (fee) (drinks not included)
Pacha nightclub (drinks not included)
Renova Spa (fee)
Non-motorized watersports (windsurf, snorkel equipment, kayak)
Full exchange privileges with Riu Guanacaste
Free Wi-Fi
Cabin Fever Getaway 2020 T-shirt
Travel Leaders-Discovery World Travel Tour Managers