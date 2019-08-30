Cabin Fever Getaway 2020 – ANNOUNCEMENT!
Save the Dates: January 10 – 17, 2020
Signing up for the Early Byrd guarantees that you’ll be the first to get the latest info and first to sign up to book 95 WIIL Rock’s Cabin Fever Getaway 2020. You know that’s important because CFG 2019 in Costa Rica sold out in a record 42 hours!! Please mark your calendars, submit your vacation time and plead with the boss for time off January 10-17th, 2020 for 95 WIIL Rock’s Cabin Fever Getaway 2020! Travel Leaders – Discovery World Travel and Funjet Vacations is finalizing the some of the last details and expect to launch the trip in September. Don’t worry, Early Byrd’s will get a heads email prior to the CFG release.
Sign up HERE.