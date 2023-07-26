Bullet For My Valentine…. Mark Tremonti…. Staind…. 07/26/2023

Bullet For My Valentine will embark on their first North American headlining tour in five years starting in October. Supporting Bullet on the 22 date trek will be Of Mice & Men and Vended, with them making a stop at the Riveria Theatre in Chicago on Sunday October 22nd.

Mark Tremonti of Creed and Alter Bridge fame has announced his first ever holiday album that will be released October 27th called “Christmas Classics New & Old.” After the success of his album “Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra”, he decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album.

And finally, Staind has landed a number one active rock single with “Lowest In Me”, the first single from the band’s upcoming album, “Confessions Of The Fallen.” This is the band’s first full- length album since 2011 and will be available come September 15th.