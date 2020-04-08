Bring Me the Horizon teases direction of new material
Johnny Louis/Getty Images
If you’re someone who thinks Bring Me the Horizon has strayed too far from the band’s metalcore roots, then we’ve got some good news for you.
In a new update video about the next Horizon album, frontman Oli Sykes is practicing his guttural vocals, growling about blood and the like.
“2020 is the year of the guttural,” Sykes declares.
Gutturals were quite prevalent in earlier Horizon records, though Sykes has moved away from them with more recent albums, such as 2019’s Grammy-nominated Amo.
Bring Me the Horizon has been working on the new album while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group’s most recent release is the Music to Listen to… EP, which dropped last December.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.